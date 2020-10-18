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INKTOBER 202 DAY 3: BULKY
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4 views • October 18, 2020
Day 3 of #Inktober, and of course I had to make a big comfy coat for winter. I love sweaters and bulky coats. Don't wear many of them here in Texas.
Music: Fleeting Times
Musician: Fox in Oil
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/crissymoss
Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/crissymoss
Art Links
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
Music: Fleeting Times
Musician: Fox in Oil
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/crissymoss
Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/crissymoss
Art Links
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
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