Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 19, 2024 – BATTLEFIELD AMERICA prediction to come true as Trump deploys military to deport 10+ million illegals

- #Trump promises to declare a national emergency and deploy U.S. troops for deportations

- 10+ million illegals may be found and removed from the country

- Blue cities and blue states will fight against the deportations

- Very likely this leads to kinetic conflict between the federal government and blue states

- Blue states need the illegals in order to receive more House seats in the U.S. Congress

- House seats are apportioned by population, which includes illegals (U.S. Census)

- America is about to be transformed into an active war zone

- Deporting illegals is necessary to restore America's security and sovereignty

- New interview with Steve Quayle and predictions for the next nine weeks, plus 2025





