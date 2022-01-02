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2022-01-02 Trump's Deceptions
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103 views • January 03, 2022
Sources:
Pres. Trump, CPAC, July 11, 2021 full speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4969444/user-clip-pres-trump-cpac-july-11-2021-full-speech
First portion @ 00:28:07 Tell no lie
Second portion @ 01:17:20 Vaccine
Pres. Trump with Candace Owens December 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vr9881-donald-trump-full-interview-with-candace-owens-december-2021.html
Clip @ 12:07 Vaccine is great
© 2022 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Pres. Trump, CPAC, July 11, 2021 full speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4969444/user-clip-pres-trump-cpac-july-11-2021-full-speech
First portion @ 00:28:07 Tell no lie
Second portion @ 01:17:20 Vaccine
Pres. Trump with Candace Owens December 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vr9881-donald-trump-full-interview-with-candace-owens-december-2021.html
Clip @ 12:07 Vaccine is great
© 2022 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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