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Dr. Lisa Koche Censored
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43 views • December 28, 2021
What is the Covid agenda? Why are people dying needlessly? Who is behind this? Why are doctors censored? Why is real information so hard to find? Why are bogus studies being published by major medical publishers? Why are alternative drugs being blocked? Why are pharmacists blocking prescriptions? Why is the economy being damaged except for the billionaires? Why are people still wearing masks?
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