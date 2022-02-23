Ottawa Police will Hunt Down Convoy Protestors w/Criminal Charges, Financial Sanctions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Interim Ottawa Fascist police Chief Steve Bell, speaking at a press conference on Friday, February 19, 2022 had a message to convoy protesters: "if you are involved in this protest we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges."
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.