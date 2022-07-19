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Leslie Manookian, Homeopath - "Create A Better Future"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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32 views • July 19, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 19, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 4:00 PM UK 5:00 PM Germany

Guest: Leslie Manookian, Homeopath

Topic: Create A Better Future

HealthFreedomDefense.org
https://lesliemanookian.substack.com/

https://greatergoodmovie.org/



Leslie Manookian is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, a nonprofit which seeks to rectify health injustice through education, advocacy, and legal challenges to unjust mandates, laws, and policies that undermine our health freedoms and human rights.  She speaks, writes, and advocates on topics of health, freedom, nutrition, personal development, politics and more. She is a former successful Wall Street business executive, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and qualified homeopath. She conceived, wrote and produced The Greater Good, an award-winning documentary exploring vaccines. She serves on the boards of the Weston A. Price Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho.  She has been featured in dozens of TV, radio, print, and Internet interviews as well as appearing at numerous conferences. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a BA from Middlebury College, and M.L.C.Hom from Lakeland College of Homeopathy.



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress


www.quantumnurse.life

www.graceasagra.com

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/


Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticehomeopathyhealthfreedomnaturalmedicinequantumnurse
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