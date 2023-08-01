Gerald talks about all the Daddy's Boys in our government - Hunter Biden, The Climate Zhar Multi Jet Owner Boy's son in law, the Heinz boy, Bozo O Jerk - Betto - and all of Romney's kids, etc Part B
37 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
So obvious - let's not forget about the Daddy's girls - Liz Cheney, Chelsey Clinton, Greta Thunberg, etc
Keywords
childrengovernmentjoke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos