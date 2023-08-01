Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gerald talks about all the Daddy's Boys in our government - Hunter Biden, The Climate Zhar Multi Jet Owner Boy's son in law, the Heinz boy, Bozo O Jerk - Betto - and all of Romney's kids, etc Part B
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
168 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

So obvious - let's not forget about the Daddy's girls - Liz Cheney, Chelsey Clinton, Greta Thunberg, etc

Keywords
childrengovernmentjoke

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket