Dr Sherri Tenpenny with David Icke

David Icke has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to investigating, researching, questioning and documenting “who and what is really controlling the world?”

His outspoken nature has offended as many as he has endeared. He is most certainly misunderstood and, quite frankly, we are one of the few ARMIEs who judgmentally throw grenades at our own teammates.

David Icke has written more than 20 books and has spoken in more than 25 countries. His consistent messages, accurate predictions, and his promotions for peace and unity have resonated with a huge community of people from all corners of the globe. We’re the “control group” whoh have grown tired of the government lies, cover-ups, censorship and manipulation that have become an increasing presence in our everyday lives.

In his latest book ‘The Trap’, David goes deeper down the rabbit hole than ever before to explore and expose what he calls the anti-human agenda that is being orchestrated by a force beyond our reasonable perception, that has been manipulating and controlling world events, in what he describes as a virtual reality computer game.

