Do Planes Inherit Earth's Motion?

Common sense would suggest that if the Earth is constantly spinning 1040 mph Eastwards at the equator, there should be a significant difference in Eastward versus Westward flight durations. In reality, the supposed spin of the Earth never factors into flight times whether traveling North, South, East or West. Spinning globe Earth defenders claim the reason for this is that the entire atmosphere perfectly spins in sync along with the Earth and all planes inherit and maintain the Earth's Eastward spin for their entire flight durations...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay





#ericdubay #science #flatearth