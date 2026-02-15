Do Planes Inherit Earth's Motion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Common sense would suggest that if the Earth is constantly spinning 1040 mph Eastwards at the equator, there should be a significant difference in Eastward versus Westward flight durations. In reality, the supposed spin of the Earth never factors into flight times whether traveling North, South, East or West. Spinning globe Earth defenders claim the reason for this is that the entire atmosphere perfectly spins in sync along with the Earth and all planes inherit and maintain the Earth's Eastward spin for their entire flight durations...
