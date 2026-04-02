IRGC 91st wave of ‘True Promise 4’ operations, under the call ‘Ya Aba Abdallah al-Hussein’

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

In tribute to the martyred commander Qassem Soleimani, the martyred General Behnam Rezaei (Deputy Intelligence of the IRGC Navy), and the martyred General Mohammad Ali Fathali Zadeh, and in continuation of the 91st wave of ‘True Promise 4’ operations, under the call ‘Ya Aba Abdallah al-Hussein’:

The aerospace forces of the IRGC, together with Yemeni fighters, carried out extensive operations as part of joint measures against enemy troop concentrations, military manufacturing companies, and logistical equipment in the occupying Zionist entity in the western areas of Tel Aviv and the port of Eilat, using long-range solid- and liquid-fuel missile systems, which destroyed the targets with force.

The sounds of ongoing massive explosions in the center of the occupied territories and the flight of 5 million Zionists to shelters cannot be concealed or distorted by Zionist intelligence services.

These extended, complex, and comprehensive operations in this wave continue against Zionist targets and U.S. bases in the region, and full details will be announced to the noble Iranian people.

Above are scenes from the launch of the operations.”





🔴 @DDGeopolitics