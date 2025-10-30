HAARP Weather Warfare: Jamaica just faced the strongest “MAN MADE” storm in its history

LEARN MORE HERE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/hurricane-melissa-clears-path-for





OCTOBER 2025 - It is one of the most intense storms ever to make landfall in the Atlantic. Dozens of deaths in Haiti and Jamaica have been attributed to impacts from the hurricane.





Trump claims that he wants to help them and yet, he can not help the Elderly & Disabled people on SNAP. (Hypocrite!!!)





LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/10/29/hurricane-melissa-jamaica-cuba-live-updates/86954002007/





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





📖 [Read] King James Bible

The Preserved and Living Word of God

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/





Credits to: USA Today, XANDREWX & MT