HAARP Weather Warfare: Jamaica just faced the strongest “MAN MADE” storm in its history

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEARN MORE HERE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/hurricane-melissa-clears-path-for
OCTOBER 2025 - It is one of the most intense storms ever to make landfall in the Atlantic. Dozens of deaths in Haiti and Jamaica have been attributed to impacts from the hurricane.
Trump claims that he wants to help them and yet, he can not help the Elderly & Disabled people on SNAP. (Hypocrite!!!)
LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/10/29/hurricane-melissa-jamaica-cuba-live-updates/86954002007/
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
The Preserved and Living Word of God
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
Credits to: USA Today, XANDREWX & MT