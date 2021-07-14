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I'M IN THE HOSPITAL, I WANT TO GO HOME. LOST USE OF MY LEGS. STOKE SYMPTOMS, DOCTORS ARE CLUELESS?
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147 views • July 14, 2021
She is wondering if anyone else has this going on. They are sending me home with no diagnosis. I know what is wrong. They killed you with the fake vaccination J and J kill shot. There is your diagnosis. They know what is wrong also. They just will not say it.
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