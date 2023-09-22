Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is being foisted on the world...?
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
73 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Why is that comedian Zelensky being lifted up? Why is the world `media` promoting that clown as some kind of Bono figure? Have people forgotten what happened over the last 3 years? How the shadow world government destroyed millions of lives, ruined businesses , degraded humanity to cowardly puppets, and is now bombarding the world with `climate change`. People need to wake up and see that this shadow government wants to enslave us all and make us sub-Human. Now is the time to resist and say No to all these lies and coercions. Do not follow along like sheep! Question every thing they dictate, and exercise your free-will while you still have it.

Keywords
worldcontrolshadow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket