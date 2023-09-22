What is being foisted on the world...?

Why is that comedian Zelensky being lifted up? Why is the world `media`
promoting that clown as some kind of Bono figure? Have people forgotten
what happened over the last 3 years? How the shadow world government
destroyed millions of lives, ruined businesses , degraded humanity to
cowardly puppets, and is now bombarding the world with `climate change`.
People need to wake up and see that this shadow government wants to
enslave us all and make us sub-Human. Now is the time to resist and say
No to all these lies and coercions. Do not follow along like sheep!
Question every thing they dictate, and exercise your free-will while you
still have it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.