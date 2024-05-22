Create New Account
Red Pill Nation Hangout #375
Published 15 hours ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #375

1. 9:19 City of St George, Louisiana votes to separate itself from the woke DEI city of Baton Rouge

2. 24:59 Drizzle Drizzle Soft Guy Era Trend driving women nuts

3. 1:03:34 Starbucks and Disney both confess to losing Billions in 2023, Planet Fitness also forced to raise prices due to drop in membership

4. 1:40:10 Bud Light FINALLY apologizes for Dylan Mulvaney

5. 2:09:12 Boy Scouts drop “Boy” from name change to Scouting America to welcome transgender boys

6. 2:33:52 Astra Zeneca pulls COVID vaccine due to side effects but claims lack of sales


Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere

