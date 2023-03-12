Abe Hamadeh: We support democracy and people who oppose tyrannical regimes

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0c5bcd5a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Abe Hamadeh @abrahamhamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ: We support democracy and people who oppose tyrannical regimes. And the US must apply its standard of supporting democracy and opposing tyrannical regimes across the board, especially with a regime like China. And the uprising in China would be a great opportunity for the United States to support this movement.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 亚利桑那州总检察长候选人阿贝·哈马德：我们支持民主，也支持那些反对暴政的人。美国必须全面适用其支持民主和反对暴政的标准，特别是对于中共这样的政权。而当中共国发生的抗议活动时，将是美国提供支持的良机。



