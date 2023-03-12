Abe Hamadeh: We support democracy and people who oppose tyrannical regimes

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0c5bcd5a
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Abe Hamadeh @abrahamhamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ: We support democracy and people who oppose tyrannical regimes. And the US must apply its standard of supporting democracy and opposing tyrannical regimes across the board, especially with a regime like China. And the uprising in China would be a great opportunity for the United States to support this movement.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 亚利桑那州总检察长候选人阿贝·哈马德：我们支持民主，也支持那些反对暴政的人。美国必须全面适用其支持民主和反对暴政的标准，特别是对于中共这样的政权。而当中共国发生的抗议活动时，将是美国提供支持的良机。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.