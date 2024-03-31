Create New Account
Footage from one of, so-called Militants - RDK, which tried to Break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were Eliminated by Border Forces - all Militants Speaking Exclusively Ukrainian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage from the camera of one of the so-called militants. RDK, which tried to break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were eliminated by border covering forces.

The video is published by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. It is noted that all militants speak exclusively Ukrainian.

