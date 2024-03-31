Footage from one of, so-called Militants - RDK, which tried to Break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were Eliminated by Border Forces - all Militants Speaking Exclusively Ukrainian

Footage from the camera of one of the so-called militants. RDK, which tried to break into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, but were eliminated by border covering forces.
The video is published by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. It is noted that all militants speak exclusively Ukrainian.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.