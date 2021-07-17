To Have Free Speech, Let Free Market To Pave the Way

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7/9/2021 Silicon Valley has been paid to inspect taxpayers – the people, and even the government in some cases. Although fatigued by social media censorship from these big tech companies, Americans are looking for a free speech media. And just as the creation of GETTR, Jason Miller told us the idea of letting the free market step up and provide some better solutions.