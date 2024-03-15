Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Roy Roy a Pro-Life missionary talks about Sidewalk Ministries and Love Life. He explains the vision of Love Life is Hear, Pray, Go, & Connect; and their mission is to unite and mobilize the church and create a culture of love & life that brings an end to abortion and the orphan crisis.
For more information about Love Life visit their website: https://lovelife.org/
If you have any questions about Love Life you can contact Love Life City Director Roy Roy at 586-320-4122 or you can email him at [email protected].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.