Roy Roy a Pro-Life missionary talks about Sidewalk Ministries and Love Life. He explains the vision of Love Life is Hear, Pray, Go, & Connect; and their mission is to unite and mobilize the church and create a culture of love & life that brings an end to abortion and the orphan crisis.





For more information about Love Life visit their website: https://lovelife.org/





If you have any questions about Love Life you can contact Love Life City Director Roy Roy at 586-320-4122 or you can email him at [email protected].





