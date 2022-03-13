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Kingdom Quickies vs. a False Christ
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53 views • March 13, 2022
In this video, we encounter a person who is telling everyone he is Jesus Christ because of a birthmark he claims is royalty, and we eviscerate this creep and charlatan as he tries to put curses on us because we will not believe his lies.
For more information on seminars:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For the posting that prompted this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3BulO3df1Io/
For more information on seminars:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For the posting that prompted this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3BulO3df1Io/
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