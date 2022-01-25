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Clay Clark & Dr. Robert Zoellner | What Is the Purpose of Building a Successful Business?
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10 views • January 25, 2022
Clay Clark & Doctor Robert | What Is the Purpose of Building a Successful Business?
Dr. Robert Zoellner, Aaron Antis and Clay Clark teach how to start and grow a successful business and why you would want to?
Learn More About Dr Robert Zoellner At:
www.DrZoellner.com
http://drzzzs.com/
www.Z66.com
Learn More About Clay Clark and the Businesses He Has Built At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/need-business-coach/#coaching-about-founders
Learn How to Buy an OXI Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Learn About the Online Business School Started by Dr. Robert Zoellner & Clay Clark At: https://thrive15.com/
Download a Free EBook Copy of Every Book Written By Clay Clark At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/free-resources
Learn More About Attending Clay Clark’s Business Workshops Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Learn About Clay Clark’s One on One Business Growth Coaching Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/eofire/
See the Inflation Rate Today:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Perpetual busyness is not the goal
Employing everyone is not the goal
Becoming America’s most innovative marketing guru is not the goal
Life coaching is not the goal
Fulfilling every need of every customer is not the goal
The Purpose of a Business Is to Create Both Time and Financial Freedom:
Step 1 - Raise capital - Secret move work 80 hours per week and delay gratification
Step 2 - You must find a problem that you can solve that people are actually willing to pay you to solve
Step 3 - You must create a unique value proposition
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “In a crowded marketplace, fitting in is failing. In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible.” - Seth Godin, Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable
Step 4 - You must hire employees who are willing to do what is required to execute the proven systems
Step 5 - Install checklists, processes and systems
Step 6 - You must know your numbers
Fixed expenses
Variable expenses
Profit percentage
Step 7 - You must begin to live your best life now
This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States - https://www.franchise500.com/article/249252
Dr. Robert Zoellner, Aaron Antis and Clay Clark teach how to start and grow a successful business and why you would want to?
Learn More About Dr Robert Zoellner At:
www.DrZoellner.com
http://drzzzs.com/
www.Z66.com
Learn More About Clay Clark and the Businesses He Has Built At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/need-business-coach/#coaching-about-founders
Learn How to Buy an OXI Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Learn About the Online Business School Started by Dr. Robert Zoellner & Clay Clark At: https://thrive15.com/
Download a Free EBook Copy of Every Book Written By Clay Clark At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/free-resources
Learn More About Attending Clay Clark’s Business Workshops Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Learn About Clay Clark’s One on One Business Growth Coaching Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/eofire/
See the Inflation Rate Today:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Perpetual busyness is not the goal
Employing everyone is not the goal
Becoming America’s most innovative marketing guru is not the goal
Life coaching is not the goal
Fulfilling every need of every customer is not the goal
The Purpose of a Business Is to Create Both Time and Financial Freedom:
Step 1 - Raise capital - Secret move work 80 hours per week and delay gratification
Step 2 - You must find a problem that you can solve that people are actually willing to pay you to solve
Step 3 - You must create a unique value proposition
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “In a crowded marketplace, fitting in is failing. In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible.” - Seth Godin, Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable
Step 4 - You must hire employees who are willing to do what is required to execute the proven systems
Step 5 - Install checklists, processes and systems
Step 6 - You must know your numbers
Fixed expenses
Variable expenses
Profit percentage
Step 7 - You must begin to live your best life now
This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States - https://www.franchise500.com/article/249252
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