Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano – La Liga Showdown Recap | May 2025 Match Summary
Catch the full recap of the Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga clash from May 2025. Álvaro García's goal sealed a crucial 1-0 victory for Rayo, pushing Las Palmas closer to relegation. Get match highlights, key moments, and what it means for both teams' seasons.
