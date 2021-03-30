© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mask Insanity, The Government Takeover Of Information And Hypocrite Governors!
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • March 30, 2021
Canada the insanity continues as a mask advocate is hardly able to breathe duting a rant. Censorship is ramping to all time insane and the governors pushing the jab aren't even getting them!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1375976786794852353?s=19
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/congress-in-a-five-hour-hearing-demands-0cf
https://twitter.com/i/status/1376558407990251520
https://www.newswars.com/arizona-gov-lifts-mask-mandates-all-covid-restrictions/
https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/u-s-governors-leading-vaccine-effort-go-mostly-unvaccinated
Here is the zerohedge article referenced:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/great-unvaxxed-fictional-look-what-lies-ahead
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1375976786794852353?s=19
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/congress-in-a-five-hour-hearing-demands-0cf
https://twitter.com/i/status/1376558407990251520
https://www.newswars.com/arizona-gov-lifts-mask-mandates-all-covid-restrictions/
https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/u-s-governors-leading-vaccine-effort-go-mostly-unvaccinated
Here is the zerohedge article referenced:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/great-unvaxxed-fictional-look-what-lies-ahead
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.