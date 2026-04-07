Anbaric - Clickbait - New rock from Sweden - April 2026

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A pretty trap… nothing more. We scroll. We judge. We compare. A world where perfection is staged, and reality is filtered away. “Clickbait” is a melodic hard rock track about the illusion we live in — where validation replaces truth, and image becomes everything. Behind every perfect post, there can be emptiness. Behind every smile, something real is fading. This song reflects the moment you realize it’s all surface. The moment the illusion breaks. “Everybody claps for the trailer… Nobody wants the film.” We chase attention. We chase approval. But what happens when there’s nothing left underneath? If this song hits you — you already know.