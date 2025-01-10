In Nebraska, January is celebrated as Blood Donor Month, a time dedicated to acknowledging the life-saving contributions of blood donors. However, this year, there's an additional layer to this observance - it's also being recognized as Covid Vaccine Contaminated Blood Awareness Month by a significant unvaccinated segment of the population. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has used social media platforms to promote blood donation, lauding donors for their generosity. Yet, this month serves a dual purpose: to celebrate donors and to raise awareness about the critical issue in blood donation practices...

This dual observance in January serves as a platform for the unvaccinated community to express their concerns, stressing their right to decide on the type of medical treatment they receive, particularly the blood they are transfused with. They underscore the contamination, not only of the blood supply but also of the public's trust in health institutions, positioning themselves in opposition to overreach by fraudulent health authorities.

Blood Donor Month, thus, is not just about giving blood but about ensuring that this act respects individual health choices. They advocate for a clear demarcation in blood donation practices, where the unvaccinated can have confidence that their blood will remain unadulterated by the detrimental effects of the poison covid vaccine.

Blood Donor Month transcends the act of giving blood, serving as a critique of public health policy and a call for accountability. It seeks to oust the fraudulent from the health sector, linked to fake health crises. It advocates for a system where personal health decisions are prioritized, reflecting concerns about the integrity and trustworthiness of public health institutions across various government levels. In Nebraska, this January, Blood Donor Month becomes an opportunity for the unvaccinated to voice their rights, push for systemic reform, and expose the ramifications of flawed vaccination choices, which have tainted the "life-giving" blood supply and highlighted shortcomings in public health services, affecting the broader community's health.

