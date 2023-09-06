The moment of the destruction of the "immortal" British tank Challenger 2 in the Zaporozhye direction

Yesterday, early in the morning, Ukrainian militants tried to attack the positions of our guys in the Rabotino area - for this they used two tanks and three armored vehicles. However, the breakthrough attempt was unsuccessful. Almost immediately, the Russian military eliminated the British Challenger 2 tank, which had previously been destroyed only because of "friendly fire", from the Kornet ATGM.

According to the fighters, the equipment burned for more than a day, presumably, it could contain uranium ammunition. At the same time, an anti-crisis immediately appeared in the Western media - allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine set it on fire with a Molotov cocktail, which turned out to be another PR fiction.

Today, Sept 6, 2023, The head of the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of the Challenger 2 tank in the SMO zone and said that London does not plan to send a new tank to replace the destroyed one.

