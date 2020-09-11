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'Classic Art Bell - The Final Warning an Interview with Kathleen Keating from 2001'
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113 views • September 11, 2020
March 5, 2001, Art Bell interviews Kathleen Keating. They get into topics like the identity of the Antichrist, the 3rd Secret of Fatima, and, baring in mind this was recorded 20 years ago, she mentions the destruction of the Twin Towers 6 months before they were struck by Terrorists. She goes into a lot of stuff that has come true!
In this interview, she becomes a prophet confirmed.
In this interview, she becomes a prophet confirmed.
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