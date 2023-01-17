https://gettr.com/post/p259i8526af
2023.01.16 Non-interference in internal affairs means supporting the CCP to continue to enslave the Chinese people,Finally, the CCP wants to do something big，It (CCP) wants to be the master of the world and getting some viruses and vaccines for the world.
不干涉内政就是支持CCP继续奴役中国人民，最后， 共产党玩着玩着 玩大了，想当主人，给世界弄点病毒还有疫苗。
