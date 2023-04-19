July 25th, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses some questions and comments that arose from the Sunday morning message "Eyes to See the Mysteries" and a Facebook post made Monday. The issues are due to some troubling Bible passages that shake up the idea that a believer in Jesus Christ is "once saved, always saved" no matter what they do or how they choose to live. Tonight, we will look at three parables of Jesus and other passages that destroy the false doctrine of "once saved, always saved" or "unconditional eternal security."