Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Once Saved Always Saved?
7 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published 20 hours ago |

July 25th, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses some questions and comments that arose from the Sunday morning message "Eyes to See the Mysteries" and a Facebook post made Monday. The issues are due to some troubling Bible passages that shake up the idea that a believer in Jesus Christ is "once saved, always saved" no matter what they do or how they choose to live. Tonight, we will look at three parables of Jesus and other passages that destroy the false doctrine of "once saved, always saved" or "unconditional eternal security."

Keywords
gospeljesusrepentancedean odleosas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket