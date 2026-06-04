Catherine Austin Fitts: The Nightmare of Programmable Money. Ep. 14

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and publisher Catherine Austin Fitts sketches the connections between financial freedom, medical freedom, food freedom, and the growing technocratic control system.





Fitts began her career on Wall Street before serving in the George H.W. Bush administration. Today, through the Solari Report, she researches the intersection of finance, technology, governance, and personal liberty. In this conversation, she explains why the future of freedom depends on protecting financial privacy and resisting the expansion of centralized digital systems.

Fitts discusses programmable money, digital IDs, surveillance technology, central bank digital currencies, and how these systems will be used to influence behavior and restrict individual autonomy. She also shares her financial philosophy of "coming clean"—moving your business away from institutions that are central to the coming control grid and building stronger local communities, businesses, and financial relationships.





Fitts emphasizes that health freedom, food freedom, and financial freedom cannot be separated, because each relies on the ability to make independent choices without coercion.





In this episode, we cover:

• Catherine Austin Fitts' career on Wall Street and in the Bush administration

• Financial freedom, food freedom, and medical freedom

• Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and programmable money

• Digital IDs and surveillance technology

• Real ID and the future of digital identity

• Financial privacy and individual liberty

• The role of cash in a digital economy

• Local banking and community resilience

• The concept of "coming clean" from institutional dependence

• Building local economies and parallel systems

• The relationship between technology and personal freedom

• Media, propaganda, and public perception

• Family enterprise, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation

• Why Fitts believes community is the foundation of sovereignty

Sponsor:





The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Mish International has been in business for 63 years. Contact the trusted team at 650-324-9110. Tell them Alix sent you.





► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQs...





Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the mission to defend informed choice:

https://freenowfoundation.org/

#AlixMayerShow #CatherineAustinFitts #FinancialFreedom #MedicalFreedom #FoodFreedom #CBDC #DigitalID #Technocracy #Privacy #Freedom