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AOC continues to divide country, says Mayor John Lee
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10 views • April 22, 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is 'not enough' - former Democrat and Mayor of North Las Vegas John Lee reacts, plus the Las Vegas Raiders deal with their own social media backlash - via Newsmax TV's 'National Report.'
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