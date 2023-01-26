Quo Vadis





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for January 23, 2023..





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





AS A PRINCE OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS, BY DIVINE WILL, I URGE THEM TO BE OBEDIENT AND TO LOOK CLEARLY AT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE WORLD AND IN THE GREAT POWERS.





Each of you, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, keep the faith in constant growth so that you do not decline.





There are so many human creatures that move in the darkness, that their Guardian Angels remain suffering from foolishness, from disobedience, from the heartbreak for the neighbor of those who increasingly join false ideologies.





They receive invitations to live a spirituality supposedly more convenient and in accordance with these moments, of modernism, these being called by those who are orchestrating the platform of the Antichrist.





EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE!

THEY MUST BE PREPARED SPIRITUALLY AND MATERIALLY NOW!

Very serious changes occur in the hands of oppressors and humanity suffers great tribulation.





The Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is further divided, accepting modernisms that keep Parishioners away.





Temples will cease to be places of prayer, of communion with Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and places where they meet to venerate Our Queen and Mother.





The temples will be destined to perform mundane events, prayers will not be heard and the schism of the church will be latent.





The confusion will be widespread.





A number of souls will remain faithful and will march until the end being faithful.





OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER ARE PROTECTING THEM, ATTENTIVE TO GUARD THEM IN THE FINAL BATTLE.





Do you want to be saved?





Stay away from the mundane, the comfortable, the easy, that harms the soul so that the effort made bears the fruits of Eternal Life.





Measures escalate against humanity, confusion takes over human creatures and the signs and signs that emerge alert about Purification.





They are directed as humanity towards the hands of evil, being subjugated.





You children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ continue without fear, without forgetting that you can repent until the last moment.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Vatican City, suffering is approaching promptly.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that the Church, the Mystical Body of Christ, will be faithful to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray along the Pacific coast of Latin America.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray and act in peace, God's Will has everything arranged.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Indonesia, she shudders strongly.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray and keep in mind that the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church. (Matthew 16:18)





Pray children, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, nature continues its advancement.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, continue without fear, Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times protects you from evil.





Be worthy children of the King, be worthy of Maternal Love.





Pray with your heart, keep in mind that we protect you and do not forget you.





Be human creatures with a sincere heart, work and act in peace.





Do not rush, the Holy Trinity has everything that happens in its hand.





LOVE THE DIVINE WILL.(Matthew 7:21)





My legions protect them.





I bless you, beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, with My Sword up.





Saint Michael the Archangel





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in the fight.





Be our protection against the perversity and stalking of the devil.





May God express his power over him, it is our humble plea.





And you, O Prince of the heavenly militia, with the power that God has conferred on you, throw Satan into hell, and the other evil spirits who roam the world for the perdition of souls.

Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81xKkg522Q4