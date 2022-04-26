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ERNEST BIGOT vs. AUSTRALIA -- Why America is Superior
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0 view • April 26, 2022
Australia, with another shrimp on the Barbie, clean air, friendly people, a great accent, and Foster's beer, you figured that it would have a fighting chance and its battle against America. Not so, everything from crocodiles, to snakes, spiders, to jellyfish are trying to kill you in this outback country.
Here Ernest Bigot takes on Aus!
#ErnestBigot #Australia #AmericanSuperiority
Here Ernest Bigot takes on Aus!
#ErnestBigot #Australia #AmericanSuperiority
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