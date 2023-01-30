https://gettr.com/post/p26maro4ea2

1/28/2023 Miles Guo's Gettr: The United States has started to probe the origin of the CCP virus and will demand compensation for the damages and losses. Will Japan, Europe and India follow suit? This will set the stage for various countries to freeze the CCP's oversea assets. Taiwan will not become the next Ukraine for sure

#Covidorigin #virusindemnification #SeizeCCPoverseasassets #Taiwan #militarysales #militarytechtransfer





1/28/2023 文贵盖特：美国已开始病毒溯源、追究病毒损害赔偿，日本、欧洲、印度不会要赔偿吗？这为下一步各国在全球查封中共海外资产奠定了基础！台湾不会是下一个乌克兰，走着看

#病毒溯源 #病毒损害赔偿 #查封中共海外资产 #台湾 #军售 #军事技术赠送



