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The Horrible Terrible No Good Carlson/Shapiro Debate
Stefan Molyneux
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50 views • August 17, 2021
Tucker Carlson squares off against Ben Shapiro about economics, freedom and the destructive side of capitalism. The level of ignorance was shocking, the debate reached levels of sophistry and manipulation that shouldn't even be possible, and Tucker Carlson needs to start shipping physical copies of his show to help truckers!

Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down the entire mess for you.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy