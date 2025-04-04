A Remnant Shall Be Saved Romans 9 25 29 Morning Manna Apr 3 2025 christian zionism this is going to mess up some peoples theology

In this episode, Rick and Doc study Romans 9:25–29, examining Paul's use of Hosea and Isaiah to explain the inclusion of the Gentiles and the concept of a faithful remnant within Israel. They highlight that God's grace, not race or ethnicity, determines who belongs to Him. The conversation emphasizes that God's mercy extends beyond Jewish lineage to anyone who believes in Jesus Christ, establishing a spiritual Israel made up of faithful believers. They explain how Paul applies Hosea’s prophecy to the Gentiles, underscoring God’s sovereignty in salvation. The theme of a “remnant” runs throughout, showing that only a faithful few are preserved throughout history.



Definition of Semites:

The term "Semites" refers to a group of people who speak Semitic languages, which includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic. Historically, this term has often encompassed the ancient peoples of the Near East, including Jews and Arabs. It is important to recognize and respect the historical ties and narratives of the Palestinians; they are an indigenous population with lineage and rights to the land that goes back generations.

Topics Covered

Hosea’s prophecy and its fulfillment in Gentile inclusion

Misinterpretation of Genesis 12:3 by Christian Zionists

God's mercy and the spiritual nature of Israel

The concept of the remnant in Israel’s history

God's sovereignty and the quick execution of His judgment

Faith over ethnicity in God’s redemptive plan

Scripture References

Romans 9:25 – "I will call them my people, which were not my people" Romans 9:26 – "there shall they be called the children of the living God" Romans 9:27 – "a remnant shall be saved" Romans 9:28 – "he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness" Romans 9:29 – "except the Lord of Sabaoth had left us a seed" Hosea 2:23 – "I will say to them which were not my people, Thou art my people" Isaiah 10:22 – "the remnant of Israel shall return" Isaiah 1:9 – "except the Lord of hosts had left unto us a very small remnant" John 1:12 – "to them gave he power to become the sons of God" Ephesians 2:12-13 – "ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ" Isaiah 42:6 – "a light of the Gentiles" Isaiah 49:6 – "my salvation unto the end of the earth" Joel 2:32 – "whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered" Malachi 1:11 – "my name shall be great among the Gentiles" Genesis 22:17 – "thy seed shall be as the sand which is upon the sea shore" Matthew 3:9 – "God is able of these stones to raise up children unto Abraham" 1 Kings 19:18 – "I have left me seven thousand in Israel" Isaiah 10:23 – "the Lord GOD of hosts shall make a consumption" Isaiah 1:9 – "we should have been as Sodom, and we should have been like unto Gomorrah"









