© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fuctupians
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • September 28, 2021
The Fuctupians is an adult cartoon about a middle class American family who drinks the corporate cool-aid and eats the industrial happy meal. It exposes the hypocrisies and cognitive dissonance all around us. They live in a world where the main employers are Friendly Pharma, whose signature drugs are Denyitol and Bonerol, and MSGenius Food Mill, Inc, who recently inserted chimpanzee genes into a banana which now peels and eats itself. At the end of each day the family likes to relax with a nice glass of fresh, pure fluoride while warming themselves by the radiation-spewing glow of their phones.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.