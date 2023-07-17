Create New Account
Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates ‘cannot read the room’ on voters’ priorities
NewsClips
3699 Subscribers
11 views
Published Monday

The Republican 2024 presidential field, minus Donald Trump, addressed evangelical voters at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday. These Republicans are choosing to address a much smaller voting bloc of social conservatives, who apparently condone undoing 20th century progress, critics say. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. 

Keywords
current eventspoliticsrepublicanelection 2024

