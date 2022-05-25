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HARM: THE PCR TEST DECEPTION - BANNED ON YOUTUBE
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63 views • May 25, 2022
"After viewing it, I can see why Big Tech doesn’t want you to watch this, and why Google banned it on YouTube... Rai Gbrym has done a wonderful job in this documentary, and he is offering it to the public for free, even though it was self-funded, so important does he consider this information."
~ Brian Shilhavy, Editor, Health Impact News
~ Brian Shilhavy, Editor, Health Impact News
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