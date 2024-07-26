Calling the Izraeli Embassy for a Ceasefire

📝Clif notes: When you call the Izraeli Embassy at 2023645500

choose option 5 so you can leave a message.

This is just a pointless video of figuring that out.

Always just trying to do something, anything.

What is the purpose?

To let their government know that (more and more of) the US public is turning against them.

Doing anything is better than doing nothing.

So please do something.☎️

It literally takes one minute.📞

Maybe two.





#LetGazaLive

#FreePalestine

#StopTheSiege

#HandsOffYemen

#HandsOffLebanon

#PreventGenocide

#ProtectPalestinians

#NeverAgainForAnyone

#GenocideisNeverJustified