Del Bigtree Discusses The Importance of NOT Being Silent About Vaccine Freedom!

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is the indifference of good men. In this clip, vaccine researcher and film producer Del Bigtree explains why those who don’t speak out against tyranny are part of the problem. Change is coming, and now is not the time to be silent. If we want to protect our medical freedoms, we need to speak out.

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About The Truth About Vaccines

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We can all agree there’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our children…

Parents should be informed about both the benefits and the risks associated with vaccines — without pressure, propaganda, or agenda.



So we brought together more than 60 of the world’s foremost health experts to investigate both sides of this contentious debate to give you the science, the history, and the untold story… the REAL information you need to make an informed decision on how to best protect your child.

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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger

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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.



Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.



On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."



Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.