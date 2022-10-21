Russia Ukraine Updates
October 21, 2022
The right bank of Kiev is currently covered in darkness this evening as the Ukrainian authorities began to implement their planned power outages to save energy, these power outages are due to continued Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
