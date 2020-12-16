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6 Healthy Smoothies For Weight Loss
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694 views • December 16, 2020
Here are 6 healthy smoothies for weight loss
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Berry protein smoothie recipe 360 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/3 cup frozen bueberries
5 frozen strawberries
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tbsp rolled oats
1 cup almond milk
Preparation
Place all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth.
2 Pineapple green protein smoothie 370 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup almond milk
1/2 frozen banana
1/4 cup frozen pineapple
1 oz spinach
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tsp flax meal
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
3 Coconut mango smoothie 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tbsp chia seeds
1 cup Almond milk
1/2 cup chopped frozen organic mango
1/2 tbsp coconut
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
4 Orange smoothie 150 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 medium orange (188g)
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp honey
1/4 cup Almond milk
2 tbsp Greek yogurt
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
5 Cofee banana smoothie 160 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/3 cup brewed coffee
1/2 bananas, cut into chunks
1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp ground flax seed
1/2 tsp honey
6 ice cubes
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
6 Pineapple banana oat smoothie 200 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup frozen ineapple
1/2 cup almond milk
2 tbsp greek yogurt
1/2 frozen banana
1 tbsp oats (old fashioned or quick)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Berry protein smoothie recipe 360 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/3 cup frozen bueberries
5 frozen strawberries
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tbsp rolled oats
1 cup almond milk
Preparation
Place all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth.
2 Pineapple green protein smoothie 370 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 cup almond milk
1/2 frozen banana
1/4 cup frozen pineapple
1 oz spinach
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tsp flax meal
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
3 Coconut mango smoothie 210 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tbsp chia seeds
1 cup Almond milk
1/2 cup chopped frozen organic mango
1/2 tbsp coconut
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
4 Orange smoothie 150 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 medium orange (188g)
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp honey
1/4 cup Almond milk
2 tbsp Greek yogurt
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
5 Cofee banana smoothie 160 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/3 cup brewed coffee
1/2 bananas, cut into chunks
1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp ground flax seed
1/2 tsp honey
6 ice cubes
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
6 Pineapple banana oat smoothie 200 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 cup frozen ineapple
1/2 cup almond milk
2 tbsp greek yogurt
1/2 frozen banana
1 tbsp oats (old fashioned or quick)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into a glass & serve
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
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