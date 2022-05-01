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Listen To Hear The Call of Wisdom
Proverbs 1:20 (NIV)
20 Out in the open wisdom calls aloud,
she raises her voice in the public square;
21 on top of the wall she cries out,
at the city gate she makes her speech:
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom has an unmistakable voice.
She constantly sends us important information.
All we must do is listen.
And search the scriptures to verify.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycycnzmb
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