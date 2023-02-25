https://gettr.com/post/p29meg81923
2023.02.23 Chinese people had been punished by God for choosing the CCP. If the world tolerates the CCP to exist any longer, it will suffer painful price for the same reason.
选择了共产党，中国人得到了上天的惩罚。世界若让共产党继续存在，同样会付出惨痛的代价。
