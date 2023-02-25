Create New Account
Chinese people had been punished by God for choosing the CCP. If the world tolerates the CCP to exist any longer, it will suffer painful price for the same reason
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
选择了共产党，中国人得到了上天的惩罚。世界若让共产党继续存在，同样会付出惨痛的代价。


