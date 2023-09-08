This class focuses on four decisive actions that are essential for getting ready for the "end of the age".:
1. Recognize Bible prophecies as time-proven and reliable.
2. Plan to study the Bible for your own personal understanding.
3. Plan to use the clear Scriptures to explain the unclear Scriptures.
4. Choose now to avoid arguments with others who see things differently.
ALL CLASSES AND END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE.
