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All Cause Mortality Questions For The ONS The figures have changed, is this Fraud on the Public.
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120 views • February 18, 2022
All Cause Mortality Questions For The ONS The figures have changed, is this Fraud on the Public.
https://rumble.com/vv8l10-all-cause-mortality-questions-for-the-ons-the-figures-have-changed-is-this-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
The UK Column team analyse the figures and they demonstrate how the ONS have changed them to make them look much better than they are. Mike Robinson is keeping his eye on them and is preparing some questions to send to them for comment.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://bit.ly/34frOvn
ONS Statement (blog): - https://bit.ly/3ojZ3of
ONS Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/3ARpTsV
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
ONS, Fraud, Fiddling the Figures
https://rumble.com/vv8l10-all-cause-mortality-questions-for-the-ons-the-figures-have-changed-is-this-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
The UK Column team analyse the figures and they demonstrate how the ONS have changed them to make them look much better than they are. Mike Robinson is keeping his eye on them and is preparing some questions to send to them for comment.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://bit.ly/34frOvn
ONS Statement (blog): - https://bit.ly/3ojZ3of
ONS Statement 002: - https://bit.ly/3ARpTsV
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
ONS, Fraud, Fiddling the Figures
Keywords
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