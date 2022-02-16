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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Gets Swarmed On Instagram Live By Critics Over ‘Her’ Mandates/Restrictions
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81 views • February 16, 2022
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was heavily criticized during an Instagram Live video on Friday over the city’s COVID vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Wu, who is well-known for her use of social media, recently decided to keep COVID-19 measures in place despite other cities and states around the US loosening their restrictions.
More on This: https://thecovidworld.com/boston-mayor-michelle-wu-swarmed-by-critics-on-instagram-live-over-her-vaccine-mandates-covid-restrictions/
More on This: https://thecovidworld.com/boston-mayor-michelle-wu-swarmed-by-critics-on-instagram-live-over-her-vaccine-mandates-covid-restrictions/
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