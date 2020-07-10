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** Tik Tok Under Fire **
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31 views • July 10, 2020
I founded Brighteon.com after being banned and blacklisted by YouTube two years ago.
Suddenly over the last few days, YouTube reinstated my account from two years ago, restoring all the followers and most of the videos.
I reached out to my tech industry intel sources to find out why. They told me Google / YouTube is in a total panic over looming DOJ indictments that will be threatened against the tech giant for anti-trust, monopolistic practices involving election rigging and violations of civil rights.
So I posted a video on YouTube, telling all my YouTube followers to move over to Brighteon.com, letting them know I would NOT be posting content on YouTube.
YouTube quickly banned that video, not surprisingly.
Like many people, I will never go back to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc., because those platforms have violated our trust. I only promote alternative platforms like Brighteon, Parler, etc., and I encourage you to do the same.
We are committed to protecting free speech on our own platforms like Brighteon, and we will never trust YouTube or the criminal tech giants like Facebook and Twitter.
Speak your mind... and stop censoring yourself just to conform to the YouTube thought police. Say what you want to say at Brighteon.com. And spread the word. This is where free speech lives.
You can hear my full explanation of all this in a new podcast posted at Brighteon.com:
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97e7ef-7f3f-49bd-9974-fb9c1fd01f3a
Keep posting quality content and we'll keep fighting for your right to speak. :-)
Thank you,
- Mike Adams, Founder, Brighteon.com
Video: https://www.brighteon.com/2a97e7ef-7f3f-49bd-9974-fb9c1fd01f3a
Suddenly over the last few days, YouTube reinstated my account from two years ago, restoring all the followers and most of the videos.
I reached out to my tech industry intel sources to find out why. They told me Google / YouTube is in a total panic over looming DOJ indictments that will be threatened against the tech giant for anti-trust, monopolistic practices involving election rigging and violations of civil rights.
So I posted a video on YouTube, telling all my YouTube followers to move over to Brighteon.com, letting them know I would NOT be posting content on YouTube.
YouTube quickly banned that video, not surprisingly.
Like many people, I will never go back to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc., because those platforms have violated our trust. I only promote alternative platforms like Brighteon, Parler, etc., and I encourage you to do the same.
We are committed to protecting free speech on our own platforms like Brighteon, and we will never trust YouTube or the criminal tech giants like Facebook and Twitter.
Speak your mind... and stop censoring yourself just to conform to the YouTube thought police. Say what you want to say at Brighteon.com. And spread the word. This is where free speech lives.
You can hear my full explanation of all this in a new podcast posted at Brighteon.com:
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97e7ef-7f3f-49bd-9974-fb9c1fd01f3a
Keep posting quality content and we'll keep fighting for your right to speak. :-)
Thank you,
- Mike Adams, Founder, Brighteon.com
Video: https://www.brighteon.com/2a97e7ef-7f3f-49bd-9974-fb9c1fd01f3a
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