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Phoenix police protecting illegal alien streetworkers(Arizona Trench)
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60 views • March 03, 2021
The southwest states are being overrun with dangerous illegal aliens taking our jobs and spreading diseases like TB that kill alot more people than Covid. Police in major cities refuse to check the legal status of workers and arrest them for being here illegally as required by their Oath; USC Article 4, Section 4.
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