THE CONSPIRACY GUY (20 DECEMBER 2020): HOW GLOBALISTS ARE USING IDEALISTS TO STEAL AMERICA

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How Globalists are using Idealists to Steal America. When the Mayor of NYC declares that their objective is not to make the city safe but to redistribute wealth, we know they have an agenda that goes far beyond "defunding the police" to remaking America closer to their idealist vision of a communist utopia, where everyone is the same in income, power and freedom (apart from themselves, of course). The globalists appear to be using their idealism to effect the theft of the nation and seize control of everyone's property and assets in order to own Planet Earth. The idealist's opposition to capitalism thus entraps them in the greatest capitalistic venture of them all.